Havre solicits input for Safe Streets & Roads For All plan

HAVRE — The City of Havre is teaming up with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Hill County to develop a comprehensive Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan, an initiative aimed at improving transportation safety and accessibility across the greater Havre area.

The plan will focus on making travel safer for everyone who uses Havre’s roads, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, and commercial vehicle operators. Leaders say the project will rely heavily on input from those who know the roads best: the people who travel them every day.

“Public participation is very critical to this. We need the feedback of our community, kind of understand what their pain points are, what their dreams for the community may be,” said Trevor Mork, Havre Director of Public Works. “We encourage residents to take a few minutes and complete the Havre Safety Survey and join us at the upcoming public meeting to share their perspectives.”

Community members will have the chance to learn more about the Safety Action Plan and provide direct feedback during an in-person public meeting on Thursday, November 20, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers in Havre City Hall (520 4th Street).

The meeting will include a brief presentation outlining the Greater Havre Area SS4A Safety Action Plan, followed by a Q&A session and small-group discussions. A virtual attendance option will also be available via Zoom, though registration is required.

Those who can’t attend are encouraged to take the Havre Safety Survey, which allows residents to highlight problem areas, share concerns, and suggest priorities for future improvements.

How to Participate

• Register for the virtual meeting: https://bit.ly/HavreSS4A

• Complete the Havre Safety Survey: https://bit.ly/HavreSafetySurvey

Once complete, the Safety Action Plan will produce a detailed list of projects, programs, and cost-effective strategies to enhance transportation safety. Potential improvements may include:



Intersection modifications

New or extended turn lanes

Sidewalk additions or upgrades

Other roadway safety enhancements

The plan will help local partners identify and prioritize projects while supporting efforts to secure funding for construction and implementation. A timeline for obtaining that funding has not yet been set, but initiatives will be pursued gradually as resources become available. The full plan is expected to be finalized by late 2026.

The project is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which provides federal grants to help local, regional, and Tribal governments reduce serious injuries and fatalities on roadways.

City officials stress that community participation will be key throughout the process. “We want to hear from the people who live and drive here every day,” Mork said. “We're taking public comment up until it runs through the printer. We're hoping to continue with that community engagement.”