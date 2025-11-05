Havre food bank offers holiday baskets to residents in need

HAVRE — The Havre Community Food Bank is providing holiday meal assistance to Hill County residents through special Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets.

Residents can choose between a Thanksgiving basket or a Christmas basket to help families prepare holiday meals at home.

To sign up, residents need to have an active file with the Havre Community Food Bank. Those without an active file can receive help signing up through the food bank.

Distribution for pickup will be on Tuesday before each holiday.

Kiera Patera, Food Bank director for District 4 HRDC, said the baskets provide an opportunity for families to cook at home for the holidays.

"Families, being able to have that good meal at home and not feeling stressed about one more thing or having to go out, maybe to that community meal," Patera said. "Sometimes it's nice just having, that holiday meal at home where you could cook it and enjoy the time really with your family through that cooking and eating process."

In addition to the holiday baskets, the Everybody Loves Firefighters Food Drive will take place Wednesday night. The Havre Fire Department will be picking up food donations from residents' sidewalks or porches.

