Great Falls teen dies in Chouteau County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Chouteau County early on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

It happened at mile marker 44 of US Highway 87 just north of Fort Benton.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two 18-year old females were heading north on Highway 87 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

The driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road, and the car went went off the road and rolled.

The MHP says that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and the force of the crash threw both of them from the car.

The driver died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The passenger was taken to Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as a factors in the crash.

No other details have been released; we will update you if we get more information.