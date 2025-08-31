Great Falls boy dies in crash in Judith Basin County

GREAT FALLS — An eight-year old boy from Great Falls died in a crash of a four-wheeler in Judith Basin County on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office said it happened about about 6:45 p.m.

Central Montana Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the crash in the area of Hughesville; the patient was reported to be unresponsive and bleeding.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the juvenile driver was thrown from the four-wheeler and sustained severe injuries.

Despite the best efforts of all responders, the boy died due to his injuries before he could be taken to a medical facility.

The Sheriff's Office noted that the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it states, in part:

Our family suffered the unthinkable when my sister Stephanie’s sweet 8-year-old son, Jaxson, was taken from us in a four-wheeler accident while camping. Jaxson was the wild card, always smiling, never afraid to do something new. He just started 3rd grade at Chief Jo and was only a couple of weeks away from celebrating his 9th birthday. There are no words for the heartbreak his parents and siblings are going through right now. Along with the grief, they will be facing unexpected expenses and loss of work through the difficult road of trying to navigate such a devastating loss.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Responding agencies include: Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Monarch Fire/EMS, Belt Ambulance, Neihart Fire/EMS, Montana Highway Patrol, USDA Forest Service.

The Sheriff added: "As always, a special thanks to the amazing voices in our heads at Central MT Dispatch and Cascade County Dispatch."