Grants bridge gaps for Montana childcare challenges

HELENA — The state’s chief economist says that in 2024, the state had enough child care spots for only about half of the kids who needed them overall, and for just one-third of infants who needed care.

A partnership between Zero to Five Montana and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has launched over $ 2 million in grants to help employers and the workforce with this challenge.

The employer-sponsored child care grant program is just one building block in helping bridge the gaps in Montana’s childcare challenges.

“It's very heartwarming to hear about what these different grantees have done with the funding,” Caitlin Jensen, Zero to Five Montana executive director, said.

Childcare shortages are a statewide issue, with nearly 52% of counties identified as childcare deserts, meaning supply meets less than a third of estimated demand, according to the most recent data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

That’s exactly why these grants were launched and are working with 26 organizations and businesses across the state.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Building blocks rest on a table in the Lewis and Clark County Library.

“We know childcare is a huge barrier for many Montana families, and we know that has a direct impact on employers as well because they have challenges with recruitment and retention of their workers, and so this helps bridge a gap by providing real-time solutions that come from employers,” Jensen said.

These challenges are evident in our community. According to DLI, licensed childcare capacity meets 66% of estimated demand in Lewis and Clark County, meaning there are 2 licensed childcare slots for every three children needing care.

“We are just really looking forward to being able to support childcare in Helena and our employees with childcare because this is a huge issue that all of Montana is facing,” ExplorationWorks fundraising specialist Shannon Thomas said.

Grants were given to businesses right here in Helena, like ExplorationWorks, Echo Church, and Opportunity Bank of Montana.

Some of the ways grantees are using the funding are for on-site daycares and childcare tuition benefits.

Jensen said, “They are now able to access care that originally would not have been available or affordable to them to access so this is providing a lot of opportunities for families across the state.”

The data collected from this program will help inform future partnerships and grants.

