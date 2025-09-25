Grain elevator comes down in Havre (video)

An old grain elevator was brought down in Havre in Wednesday, September 24, 2025. For decades, grain elevators have been a cornerstone of Montana’s agriculture-based economy — especially along the Hi-Line. The Great Northern Railway, and later BNSF, built and operated scores of these wooden elevators to collect and ship wheat from rural farms to markets across the country.

Watch the video:

Grain elevator demolition is bittersweet for some in Havre

But as rail shipping modernized and larger, concrete facilities were built, many of these elevators stopped operating. Over the years, they’ve become landmarks — and sometimes, eyesores.

Residents of Havre have mixed feelings about the demolition of the grain elevator on 1st Street. Some say it doesn't impact them, while others say a piece of history is being lost.

BNSF said in an email the buildings are being removed for the safety of railroad operations and staff, and the public. The company says there are no plans to rebuild the site.

The area will be graded and used for overflow BNSF parking.