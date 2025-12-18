Governor declares 'Wind Disaster' across Montana

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte on Thursday issued an executive order declaring a disaster following the destructive wind storm that roared across Montana on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.
Ginaforte noted several counties and towns in the state experienced severe, damaging, and record-setting wind events.
Many communities experienced devastating wind gusts, some reaching more than 100 miles per hour.
Helena topped out at 91 miles per hour, as officially reported. Bynum in Teton County saw their top gust break 104 miles per hour.
The windstorm damaged power lines, trees, vehicles, homes, businesses, and other properties around the state.
The full extent of the damage was still being calculated on Thursday, with thousands of people still without power.
The governor’s executive order authorizes the use of necessary state government services and moneyto meet the needs arising from this event.
Here is the full text of the executive order:
WHEREAS, on December 17, 2025 Montana began experiencing a severe, damaging high-wind event with record setting high winds, including gusts over 90 mph and sustained winds near 65 miles per hour (mph), which caused widespread damage to power lines, trees, vehicles, andbuildings, and created large amounts of debris from fallen or damaged trees;
WHEREAS, as of 3: 00 pm December 17, 2025, every county in Montana was under a National Weather Service "High Wind Warning" with numerous communities and tens of thousands of residents without power and roads closed as a result of downed trees and power lines;
WHEREAS, The National Weather Service has predicted freezing temperatures and heavy snow moving in behind the windstorm through Thursday, December 18, 2025 putting seven counties (Lincoln, Flathead, Pondera, Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, Carbon) under a Winter Storm Warning and an additional eight (Phillips, Valley, Daniels, Sheridan, Roosevelt, Richland, Dawson, McCone) under a Blizzard Warning;
WHEREAS, city, county, state, and tribal personnel are working in multiple communities to remove debris in order to provide access for emergency response vehicles;
WHEREAS, Ravalli County, City of Hamilton, Wheatland County, City of Harlowton, Mineral County, and Flathead County have already issued emergency declarations;
WHEREAS, the State Emergency Coordination Center, which is fully activated, expects to receive declarations of emergencies from additional local and tribal jurisdictions as this storm cell continues to move through central and eastern Montana;
WHEREAS, the availability and utilization of all necessary State government services, equipment, and suppliers under this proclamation will further the efforts to protect the health and safety and to preserve the lives, property, and resources of the people of the State of Montana;
WHEREAS, a proclamation of disaster authorizes the Governor under Section 10-3-311, MCA, to expend funds from the general fund to meet contingencies and needs arising from these conditions.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG GIANFORTE, Governor of the State of Montana, pursuant to the authority vested in me under the Constitution, and the laws of the State of Montana, Title 10, Chapter 3, MCA, and other applicable statutes, do hereby declare under§ 10-3-103 and § 10-3-3 03, MCA, that a severe weather disaster exists in the State of Montana.
This Order is effective December 18, 2025, and will expire 45 days from the date ofsigning unless continuing conditions ofthe state of emergency or disaster exist or by extension by the legislature