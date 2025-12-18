Governor declares 'Wind Disaster' across Montana

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte on Thursday issued an executive order declaring a disaster following the destructive wind storm that roared across Montana on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Ginaforte noted several counties and towns in the state experienced severe, damaging, and record-setting wind events.

Many communities experienced devastating wind gusts, some reaching more than 100 miles per hour.

Helena topped out at 91 miles per hour, as officially reported. Bynum in Teton County saw their top gust break 104 miles per hour.

The windstorm damaged power lines, trees, vehicles, homes, businesses, and other properties around the state.

The full extent of the damage was still being calculated on Thursday, with thousands of people still without power.

The governor’s executive order authorizes the use of necessary state government services and moneyto meet the needs arising from this event.

