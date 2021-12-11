Watch
Glendive man struck, killed on I94

Fatal Crash
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 11, 2021
A 62-year-old Glendive man was struck and killed while walking away from his vehicle on Interstate 94 near Glendive Friday night.

The man's vehicle had broken down and he was walking west toward town in the driving lane around 6:15 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol. He was struck by a Dodge Promaster at mile marker 226.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 37-year-old man from Shakopee, Minnesota, was not injured.

Neither the victim nor the driver were identified by the highway patrol.

