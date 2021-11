A 39-year-old Glendive man died Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 94, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Ford F-150 truck east on the interstate around mile marker 220 when he lost control and overturned on the right side of the road around 5:40 a.m., according to a highway patrol report.

The vehicle was likely traveling too fast for the road conditions, according to the report.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.