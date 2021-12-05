Glasgow man dies after 3-vehicle crash near Jordan

A 75-year-old man died after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash on MT Highway 59-N on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, according to Montana Highway Patrol officials.

According to the report, the Glasgow man was traveling northbound, while a semi-truck and minivan were traveling southbound. The front of the man's vehicle struck the trailer of the semi and bounced off then hit the minivan.

The man was transported to Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City and then airlifted to St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings. Road conditions at the time were dry. No injuries were reported to the drivers of the semi-truck and minivan.

