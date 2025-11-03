Gallatin County sergeant dies in hunting accident

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says one of its longtime detention sergeants has died in a hunting accident.

The agency said that Sergeant Michael Flohr was found dead on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Magpie Gulch in Broadwater County.

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office in a news release called Flohr “an exceptional leader, officer, husband, father, and friend,” and said the office is rallying around his family.

Flohr served at the Gallatin County Detention Center and was described as an icon in public safety.

No other detail have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.