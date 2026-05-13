FWP updates lawmakers on the Enforcement Division and current challenges

HELENA — On Wednesday, lawmakers heard from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks about changes with wardens and the status of the enforcement division.

FWP Director Christy Clark took over the department a little more than a year ago. At the Montana Environmental Quality Council meeting at the Capitol, she acknowledged that there have been challenges in the enforcement division for years.

John Riley reports - watch the video here:

Environmental Quality Council discusses 'corner crossing'

“Nearly a decade ago, our agency went through a pivotal leadership change. And it was a moment that sparked a shift in enforcement philosophy,” explained Clark. “The departure from conservation focus, to more of a law enforcement-driven approach.”

The philosophy change came at the same time FWP moved to a more centralized approach for enforcement leadership.

Clark noted that it was a period of challenges and instability for wardens and support staff in the Enforcement Division.

“It really tested the resolve of a really dedicated staff,” she testified.

A 2023 audit showed that wardens feared retaliation, did not trust leadership, and overall had low morale.

After taking over the role of director, Clark said she looked for ways to address issues with enforcement and partnered with Collaborative Safety. The firm specializes in organizational leadership transitions and overhauls, having previously worked with the Montana Department of Corrections.

The former head of the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Brian Lockerby, conducted his own audit of the division and recommended reassignment and replacement of some staff.

Clark recently brought on Brian Gootkin, former Department of Corrections director and Trump administration nominee for U.S. Marshal, to advise the department on the transitional work.

A big focus has been on restructuring, rebuilding trust and shifting back to a balanced approach for wardens.

“They have the balance of enforcement and conservation,” Gootkin testified. “One is not more important than the other. However, in the last decade, it has been totally moved to be a natural, but it has shifted strongly to the enforcement side that has to be balanced.”

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Gootkin’s work has included traveling across the state to meet wardens and supervisors separately, listening to concerns and identifying what they wanted in a new leader.

FWP has 126 warden positions, including field and admin, with 13 positions open for the next hiring.

Clark noted that while there is still more work to be done, she feels progress is being made, and the department has posted for a new chief to lead the enforcement division.

Gootkin has been working part-time for FWP over the past two months. Public records list his compensation for the position at $65.12 per hour. FWP told MTN that as of May 13, Gootkin has been paid $6,826 for his work and has received a total compensation of $12,023, including travel expenses.