FWP publishes 2026 hunting regulations

The 2026 "deer, elk, antelope" and "moose, sheep, goat, bison" hunting regulations are available from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. As with every year, there are changes hunters should know.

Highlights include some boundary changes to several hunting districts, adjustments to tags offered, an application process for unlimited bighorn sheep licenses, and changes to the limit on the number of licenses non-resident deer hunters can purchase.

FWP reminds hunters to brush up on those regulations and make sure you know what steps you need to take ahead of licenses and applications opening.

“Familiarize yourself,” said FWP communication and education program manager Vivaca Crowser. “You may see no changes in your hunting district that you had to, or you may see some, so it's a good time to remember that those changes happen. They happen more in depth every other year; this is one of those years.”

More information about the changes and how to find the new regulations can be found here.

