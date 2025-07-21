FWP: be considerate on boat ramps

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking boaters to keep etiquette in mind when using boat ramps:
The agency offers the following guidance:
- Don’t block the ramp – anything that can be safely done away from the ramp… do away from the ramp. Launch and retrieve your boat promptly. Make sure everyone in your group is on the same page!
- Stay in your lane! – Make sure that if there are multiple lanes on the ramp, you are only taking up one.
- Wait your Turn – everyone is eager to get on or off the water, but being patient is safer, and no one likes a line cutter.
- Stay calm – frustration helps no one. If you're having trouble, don’t be afraid to ask a question or request help from someone experienced. If you are experienced, positive encouragement and kindness may help speed things up more than making someone who is struggling feel bad.
- Keep the dock clear – When possible, only use the ramp dock to load or unload passengers, then move away in case others may need to do the same.
- Know your skill level – Practice never hurts anyone, so don’t be afraid to practice backing up and maneuvering your trailer in an open lot if you are new or just rusty.