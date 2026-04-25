From the Big Sky to the Beltway, Dutton students design ornaments for national Christmas tree

DUTTON, MT — First through fifth-grade art students at Dutton-Brady Schools have been selected to design 24 Christmas ornaments for the Montana tree at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Governor Greg Gianforte said the White House requested his office to select a school for the prestigious honor.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Dutton students design national Christmas tree ornaments

"We were requested by the White House, to pick a school to design Christmas ornaments for the Montana tree that's going to be displayed in the White House back in Washington, D.C.," Gianforte said.

Art teacher Tara Offerdal learned about the opportunity from a former administrator she worked with.

"My heart was racing. I was on the phone with the governor and it was at first I was like, wait, yeah, I was out of this world. I actually had some of these students in my classroom at the time, and so I got to share the news with them right away," Offerdal said.

"The challenge to them is pick themes that represent Montana and living in Montana, and they're doing a great job," Gianforte said.

Second-grader Whitley Sparing chose a western meadowlark for her ornament.

"I used to live where there was a lot of them. And, I just love to hear them singing. And I just thought it was so beautiful," Sparing said.

"It made me feel really excited," Sparing said.

Other designs by the students include a bison, elk, cougar, fish, flowers and landscapes.

Offerdal said she is amazed at the creativity of the students.

"They've all come up with such unique ideas on their own, and I didn't really have to guide them or tell them like, oh, we have too many overlapping ideas," Offerdal said.

Offerdal said she understands the magnitude of the honor, and the students are beginning to grasp it as well.

"We've kind of went over like how many people will see their ornaments on display at the White House, and so they're gaining an understanding of how cool it is for them," Offerdal said.

"I think we made a great choice. I think Mrs. Offerdal and this class is going to represent Montana well," Gianforte said.

MTN News

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.