Four people dead in recent crashes across Montana

GREAT FALLS — Four people have died and several were injured in recent crashes across Montana.

One person died and another was injured in a head-on crash in Polson on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 at the north end of the Armed Forces Bridge.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson says the driver headed southbound — identified as Sarah Loschke — appears to have crossed into the northbound lane and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle — identified as Arden Cowan — was killed in the crash.

Chief Simpson says the crash is being investigated, “and impairment is alleged to have been a contributing factor.”

Loschke was taken to a hospital and later arrested for on a pending charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to a news release.

“While we are grateful for the swift response and help from all the first responders involved, we are saddened by the situation. Both the Cowan and Loschke families are in our prayers, Chief Simpson stated.

A woman died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Billings on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the intersection of North 27th Street and Mountain View Boulevard at about 5:15 p.m.

A 24-year old woman from Colorado was driving south in a Dodge Dart at a "high rate of speed" on North 27th Street, and a Chevy Suburban with two occupants was northbound on the same road.

The MHP crash report says the driver of the Dart was unable to maintain control of her car, causing her car to enter the northbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point. According to the MHP, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two occupants of the Suburban - a 39-year old man and a 37-year old woman, both from Billings - were taken to St. Vincent hospital for their injuries.

The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed. Both were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

A woman died and a man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Deer Lodge County on Friday, May 10, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 90 East, north of Warm Springs, at 12:36 p.m. on Friday.

The 47-year-old woman was driving with a 25-year-old male passenger, both of Payson, Arizona.

The MHP crash report says the woman was westbound when her vehicle went halfway into the median around mile marker 201.

She tried to correct and lost control, causing the vehicle to slide sideways across both lanes of traffic before going off the right side of the interstate.

The woman and man were both thrown from the vehicle as it rolled several times, sliding down an embankment and into a ditch, according to the MHP report.

According to the MHP, neither person was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol, drugs, and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

Both occupants were taken to a hospital where the woman was later declared dead. Her name has not been released.

No information was released about the extent of the man's injuries.

A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Missoula has died.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck along the 200 block of South Orange Street just after 5 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 20-year old motorcyclist was northbound at "a high rate of speed" near the intersection with First Street when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle went across the road and hit a pickup truck that was northbound on South Orange Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he later died.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The 29-year old driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured.