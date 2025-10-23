Four people dead in helicopter crash in eastern Montana

BILLINGS — Four people died when a helicopter crashed near Ekalaka in eastern Montana on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

According to a statement on Facebook from the political campaign of Darren Bailey and Aaron Del Mar in Illinois, the four people who died were Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, which said that the crash involved a Robinson Helicopter R66.

No other details about the crash have been released at this point.

Here's the full statement from Bailey's campaign:

On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear. Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana.



Their other grandson, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe.



Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.

Darren Bailey is a Republican who announced his campaign last month against current Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

Bailey was defeated by Pritzker for the position in 2022.