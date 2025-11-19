The City of Fort Benton marked a major milestone Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly completed industrial park. Civic leaders say the infrastructure project will strengthen the community’s economy for decades to come.

Construction on the site began in spring 2024, but the project has been in motion for years.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Fort Benton celebrates new Industrial Park to pave the way for growth

In 2021, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced a $1.7 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to support the development.

Fort Benton matched the award with another $1.7 million in local funds, creating a $3.4 million investment designed to spark business growth and bring new opportunities to the region.

The completed project provides transportation access along with water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, making the area fully equipped to support new and expanding businesses.

Civic leaders estimate the project will directly create jobs and generate roughly $12 million in private investment, with even larger ripple effects expected over time.

“We've had such a great, partnership to bring it to this point. Many individuals, a lot of heartache, a lot of revamping,” said Roger Axtman, the Fort Benton Mayor Elect. “We're just looking for new people to occupy a lot of open property that we have available right now, and to come and join us in this new industrial area.”

The site opens the door for manufacturing, distribution, and other industries that rely on reliable utilities and transportation connections, something small rural communities often struggle to provide without major funding support.

The project also highlights the long-term planning efforts of the Bear Paw Economic Development District (EDD), which helped guide the region’s economic strategy. Bear Paw EDD, funded in part by the EDA, works to unite local governments and private partners to strengthen the regional economy and support job creation.

“This project is an accumulation of about 12 years’ worth of work and a lot of people involved financially and within the community,” explained the city’s current mayor, Lanny Walker. “It's something we've wanted for a long time and now here, I think the sky's the limit for what we can draw in here.”

With the infrastructure now in place, development is expected to move forward in phases as businesses begin exploring opportunities on the site.

