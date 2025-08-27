GREAT FALLS — Land originally designated for the Madison Food Park development along US Highway 89 east of Great Falls is back on the market after the project faced financial challenges.

Brett Doney, president and CEO of the Great Falls Development Alliance, said the property has already attracted interest from potential buyers.

Watch the report here:

Former Madison Food Park property back on the market after financial hurdles

"It's already had the first offer on it. And it's great. It's great land," Doney said.

Financial obstacles prevented the Madison Food Park project from moving forward, according to Doney.

"He wasn't able to put together the finance. He's still working at it. And we supported the cheese plant and the distillery and the mixing plant," Doney said.



While GFDA had hoped for the Madison Food Park to succeed, the organization acknowledges that not all projects reach completion.

"We really don't want to close out, what we want to see is business activity that creates greater economic opportunity for the region. But sometimes, things don't work out as you hope," Doney said.

GFDA plans to assist whoever purchases the property next.

"We'll work with whoever buys the land to see what they want to do with it," Doney said.

Any future business development that aligns with GFDA's mission will receive organizational support.

"We look at each project and if we think it's going to, help us achieve our, our mission, of creating greater economic opportunity and enhancing quality of life, then we'll support it," Doney said.

Madison Food Park did not respond to requests for comment.