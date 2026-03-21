GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Board of Health and the Cascade County Commission have recommended that Trisha Gardner be hired as the county's health officer.

Gardner held the position from 2019 to late 2021. She currently works at the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

Former Cascade County health officer recommended to return to the role

The health board voted unanimously on March 18th to recommend Gardner. On March 20th, commissioners voted to move forward with that recommendation.

Board members who could not attend Tuesday's meeting both submitted written recommendations in support of Gardner.

Gardner and Joseph Monehin were the two finalists who interviewed on March 11. A third candidate withdrew before interviews.

This was the second round of interviews for the position; commissioners were not satisfied with the candidates from the first round in late December, so they reopened the search.

The department has been without a permanent health officer since December, when Abigail Hill resigned.

The county health officer is the only public official authorized under state law to make certain public health decisions in Cascade County.

