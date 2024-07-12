Fishing restrictions announced for additional Montana rivers

HELENA — State wildlife officials will be placing "hoot-owl" fishing restrictions on several Montana rivers on Friday, July 12 as our hot weather continues.

The rules mean that fishing is not allowed between 2 p.m. and midnight. The restrictions are in place until further notice.

MTN News

Hoot-owl restrictions that take effect July 12 include:



Big Hole River – ​​​Entire river downstream of Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road​​

Smith River – From Eden Bridge to the confluence of the North and South forks​

East Gallatin River – Entire river

Gallatin River –​​ From Amsterdam Road to the confluence with the Missouri River​

Madison River – ​​From Ennis Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Ennis Reservoir​

Clark Fork River – ​​From Rock Creek near Clinton to the confluence with the Flathead River ​

Bitterroot River – Entire river, from the confluence of the East and West Forks to the Clark Fork River

Blackfoot River – ​​From Cedar Meadow FAS to the confluence with the Clark Fork River ​

Hoot owl restrictions remain in effect for portions of the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Clark Fork, Madison, Ruby and Sun rivers, as well as the Jefferson River and Silver Bow Creek in their entirety.

FWP noted in a news release that fishing restrictions are put in place when water levels fall below critical levels for fish, when water quality is impacted or when maximum daily water temperatures reach at least 73º for three consecutive days.

The latest information on restrictions on waterbodies in Montana can be found here.