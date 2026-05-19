First responders honor toddler's life as his mom and grandpa are charged for his death

DILLON — First responders gathered in Dillon to celebrate the life of two-year-old Sammy Duet, whose badly decomposed remains were found in his Lima home last fall, as his mother and grandfather face charges in his death.

Sammy's mother, Nicole Boyer, self-reported his death and was taken into custody immediately. She faces a deliberate homicide charge. His grandfather, Christopher Cox, is charged with negligent homicide in Sammy's death. Both have pleaded not guilty and remain in the county jail.

Meagan Thompson reports - watch the video here:

Dillon first responders gather to honor 2-year-old Sammy Duet after his death in Lima home

Authorities discovered her disabled son's remains on October 17, 2025, in an advanced state of decomposition in an upstairs bedroom of the home Boyer shared with her father, Christopher Cox, and other minor children.

Court documents state the boy was born with spina bifida and other disabilities that made him immobile.

In April, the court released Sammy's remains to a funeral home, which is now providing private services for first responders, the victim's family, and a celebration of life for the community.

Dale Stewart, the chaplain for the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office, also serves as a reserve deputy and volunteer EMT in Lima. He was among those on scene when Sammy's remains were found.

Lima woman charged with disabled toddler's death

Lima mother pleads not guilty to deliberate homicide in disabled toddler's death

"Today was for any responders that needed kind of a closure, you know we...I guess, we couldn't help Sammy when he was alive because we didn't know what was going on and so we were there, you know, at the end of his life, and so this is a closure," Stewart said.

Stewart says conducting a private service for grieving first responders is important in a small community where everyone knows everyone.

"We're called upon all the time to help our neighbors out, and so it's more than just a case and a run. You know, these are people... we knew. So this is a closure to say, 'Hey, maybe the love that he didn't get while he was alive...you know, we can give him that love here today and honor him and give him a respectful burial that he deserves,'" Stewart said.

(OCTOBER 21, 2025) "Just take me to jail." That is what Nichole Lynn Boyer reportedly told the Beaverhead County undersheriff on Thursday, after reporting that her almost-three-year-old son had been sick for months and now was dead.

Lima mother pleads not guilty to deliberate homicide in disabled toddler's death

According to charging documents, Boyer had called dispatch and met the undersheriff outside the home on Main Street. When law enforcement entered the home, they noted the smell of decomposing human remains.

Describing the entirety of the home in poor condition, with the floors and surfaces throughout the home covered in trash and rotten food, as well as animal urine and feces, EMS was directed to an upstairs bedroom where the deceased child was located on a pile of laundry, bedsheets, trash, and other items next to a mattress. The boy was covered with a sweatshirt and reportedly appeared to be in "an advanced state of decomposition."

The boy reportedly suffered from spina bifida, club feet, and hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain. Boyer allegedly indicated the boy could only "army crawl" as a result of his medical conditions.

Court documents state the bedroom where the boy was found was "filthy," covered in trash, diapers and other items. Law enforcement noted that an air conditioning unit was running in the bedroom.

Three other minor children and another adult were reportedly removed from the home during the investigation.

When interviewed, Boyer reportedly indicated that her son had fallen ill during the summer with a fever, but she attributed it to teething. She allegedly stated that she would check on the boy three to four times a day, delivering food and water at that time. Boyer reportedly stated that she did not remember the whole month of September and made several comments about needing to go to jail.

Law enforcement officers talked with Boyer's family members, including her mother, her stepfather, and her biological father.

Boyer's mother reportedly said she spoke with Boyer on October 16th for the better part of an hour, when Boyer allegedly made statements that she was a horrible person, a horrible mother, that she is going to jail for life, and that everyone will hate her.

During an interview with investigators, Boyer reportedly said that her son could sit up on his own, but could only "army crawl" around due to his medical conditions, adding that he had the speech development of a 1-year-old child, despite being almost three years old.

Boyer allegedly told investigators that she became "overwhelmed" in August with tending to the three other minor children, ill, in the home, as well as her father, who was also sick. She also reportedly said at some point in September, she got overwhelmed and stopped caring for the child, stating, "I believe I should have done more," and agreed that her lack of care led to the boy's death.

She allegedly added that she knew the boy "had passed in September, but convinced herself that he was still alive. She didn't want to accept his death, until that morning (October 16) when she finally 'called the police on myself.'"

Boyer is being held in the Beaverhead County Jail on a charge of deliberate homicide for the death of her disabled son. Bail is set at $500,000.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

