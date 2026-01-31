BILLINGS — Most of a Billings Heights home and two vehicles inside an attached garage were destroyed in a fire on Friday, January 30, 2026.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Caroline Street.

Raw video from the scene:

Fire guts house and destroys two vehicles in Billings

The homeowners were inside when a delivery man knocked on the door and alerted them to the smoke escaping the garage.

When homeowner Andrew Rudolph opened the garage, he saw flames.

He closed the door, called 911 and evacuated.

There were no injuries reported.

The dollar amount of damage has not yet been determined.

Billings firefighters are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.