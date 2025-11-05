Emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Feedlot Steakhouse in Yellowstone County on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The restaurant is in Shepherd, about 15 miles northeast of Billings.

Watch the video report:

Fire destroys restaurant in Shepherd

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. and appeared to be mostly out by around 7:30 p.m.

The restaurant was closed, and no one was inside, according to a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy at the scene.

Authorities said the building appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters from Worden, Shepherd, and Lockwood responded.

