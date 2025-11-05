Fire destroys restaurant in Shepherd

Emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Feedlot Steakhouse in Yellowstone County on Monday, November 3, 2025.
The restaurant is in Shepherd, about 15 miles northeast of Billings.
The fire was reported around 6 p.m. and appeared to be mostly out by around 7:30 p.m.
The restaurant was closed, and no one was inside, according to a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy at the scene.
Authorities said the building appears to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Firefighters from Worden, Shepherd, and Lockwood responded.