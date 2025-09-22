Family dismayed after alleged killer posts bond in Kilwein case

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Detention Center is where, for the last few months, Austin Clowes has been held — the man allegedly responsible for killing Steven Kilwein. But recently, Clowes has posted bond.

“Our dad wasn’t just our dad. And now he’s gone. Forever,” said Kari Gray, Kilwein's daughter.

Kilwein grew up in North Dakota, where he raised his five children. I spoke with two of them, Kurt and Kari, on Friday. They told me their father was a funny, kind soul — and a man with a plan.

“He would tell us stories about how he would drive from North Dakota to Seattle and always stop in Bozeman. He told his dad, ‘I’m going to live in Bozeman one day. I’m going to make it my home,’” said Kari.

Steve made Bozeman his home in 1986, where he lived until June 13, 2021 — a day the Kilwein family says they’ll never forget.

Their father was found murdered in his home in Bozeman. That case went cold for four years — until this past July.

“Detectives determined the facts bear out that Austin Clowes, a 25-year-old Bozeman resident, committed the murder of Steven Kilwein,” said Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil in a press conference.

Since July, Clowes has been seen in court a number of times. His most recent appearance was held on August 28. On Thursday, Clowes’ bail was reduced from $1 million to $800,000. He posted bond and was released.

“Right now, with Clowes being out on bail? He’s getting to spend that time with his family — time that we never get to have with our dad again,” said Kari.

In his previous court hearing, Clowes testified about his plans if released, saying he would move to Townsend and work for his stepfather’s company.

Kilwein's son Steven told me, “I will be avoiding Townsend. We’re desperately not going to have any contact. He will have no contact with us. We won't contact his family. His family won't contact us.”

Clowes’ trial date has not yet been set. For Kari?

“I thought I would feel more euphoric after he was arrested. But I feel like I still need to have something more. I need that official justice.”