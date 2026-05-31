Family and friends mourn Montana teen's suicide

BILLINGS— Family and friends of a Billings teen who took her own life in October are fighting for more resources for suicide prevention and counseling.

Thirteen-year-old Marilyn Orendorff died by suicide October 24 in a field near Skyview High School. The death has sent waves of grief through the community.

Watch the video here:

Family and friends mourn Billings teen's suicide

“It's been rough. There's just overwhelming feelings of everything,” said Tara Beans, Marilyn’s mom. “Nobody should have to feel or go through what we have gone through.”

Family and friends are hosting a suicide prevention awareness car show on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harvest Church, called “Fueling Hope”.

The show is free to enter. All donations through this Venmo account will go to counseling and teen resources at organizations such as Tumbleweed, The Compassionate Friends, and RiverStone Health's Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (L.O.S.S.).

“I knew that we should try to funnel our energy into something,” said Jason Orendorff, Marilyn’s dad.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Jason Orendorff

“I want to make sure that this money stays local,” added Johannah Orendorff, Marilyn’s older sister.

Teen suicide is a rising problem in Montana, according to America's Health Rankings.

Statistics show annual teen suicides nearly doubled from 19.2 to 36.7 per 100,000 teens between 2012 and 2023.

Marilyn’s friends suspect there are reasons behind the rising rates.

“It's social media,” said high school sophomore Rylin Saito. “I kind of do think that it's online bullying. I don't really know what was going on with Marilyn. I know… people were rude to her. And I believe that's why things happened.”

“A lot of teenagers have trust issues. They don't feel like they can just go and tell something, even when people say that it's private,” said eighth grader Haylee Saito. “She struggled a lot with mental health and suicidal thoughts. Definitely self-harm too.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Photographs of Marilyn

Family and friends reflected on memories of Marilyn with MTN Wednesday.

“She always gave the best hugs,” said Jason.

“She loved to dance,” said Tara.

“She had a great beautiful smile that could brighten anyone's day,” said Haylee.

“She was just a little sister to me, a daughter to my mom,” said Rylin.

Credit: Haylee Saito

Johannah said she mourns future memories she could have shared with her younger sister.

“I was excited to be there, you know, for her first breakup,” said Johannah. “Driving a car—all those key moments in your life… and then it's not gonna happen.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Johannah Orendorff and Tara Beans

“Suicide is not the answer,” said Jason. “All it does is transfer all that pain and that anger and darkness that that kid is feeling to everybody else around them.”

“That pain that you're feeling doesn't go away once you're gone,” said Tara. “Everyone around you who loved you ends up feeling it.”