The town of Fairfield is facing a water shortage, prompting officials to put water usage restrictions in place and prepare to declare a water emergency.

Town officials said well levels are very low, with drought conditions driving the shortage. One resident said her well has dried up, though a couple of businesses said they have not felt any serious impact yet.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Fairfield facing water shortage

"We have, eight wells in, you know, around town. Three of them are out of service right now. Within the next week, we expect to lose two more," Chuck Dale said.

Dale is the water supervisor for Fairfield.

"We didn't get the snowfall that we would like to see anything else. And then shorter irrigation seasons last year which affect us now this year," Dale said.

Crews are doing what they can to stretch the remaining water supply.

"We've adjust the flow rates on the wells. Pull that down. Shorten up our run times between so there's a little more recovery and try to keep on top of any water leaks that we can find," Dale said.

Just outside Fairfield, Teton County resident and farmer Mitch Konen said he has not felt a direct impact yet, but signs of the drought are already visible.

"But eventually it shows up in our wells out here in the country as well. We know Fairfield’s getting short. The wells out in the countryside are going to start getting short as well," Konen said.

"I do see it out here on these hillsides. The water table is starting to get lower, and the springs have started to slow down. So I'm lucky here. I don't have any cattle, so, I'm not really at an in a need for it right now, but anybody that does have cattle is probably having troubles," Konen said.

If the community lacks water, farmers are ready to help.

"We try to do the best that we can to help those folks. If they're in need of water, they can always come out here and we can supply them some water, too. You know, if it's drinking water or cooking water, whatever they need. But, I mean, that's just something we can do as a community," Konen said.

Town officials said a public comment period will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the town prepares to declare a water emergency.

