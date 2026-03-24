'Erratic' behavior by principal causes concern during school trip to Bridger Bowl

A field trip for students from Manhattan Middle School took an unexpected turn on Friday during a ski trip to Bridger Bowl.

According to the Manhattan School District superintendent, Brian Ayers, students spent the morning skiing before heading into the lodge around noon for lunch. While inside, they heard their principal, Ms. Mary Fulp, in the lodge bathroom, where she reportedly was making a live video on Facebook.

Gabrielle Cleveland reports - watch the video here:

Principal's "erratic" behavior causes concern during field trip to Bridger Bowl

"Ms. Fulp's behavior was very erratic," said Ayers. "Students were scared and confused."

Ayers added that law enforcement was called.

“We were fortunate to get the ski day in,” said Ayers. “Unfortunately, the incident that occurred negatively impacted the experience for our kids.”

Fulp has served as principal at Manhattan Middle School for about a year and a half. Prior to that, she was recognized in 2022 as Alaska Principal of the Year while working in Palmer, Alaska.

According to Alaska Watchman, in 2023, Ms. Fulp was removed from her home by Alaska state troopers and underwent mental treatment for three days after posting videos about a religious experience that concerned her family.

“She brought that to our attention and encouraged us to do our due diligence,” Ayers said.

After Friday’s incident at Bridger Bowl, several parents expressed concern on social media. Ayers said families are encouraged to contact him directly and emphasized that student safety remains the school's top priority.

“We want to make sure that when they come to school today, tomorrow, and every day beyond that, it’s a safe learning environment,” he said.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said Fulp was not arrested; she was placed in protective custody and transported to a hospital.

"Currently she's on leave, and we're going to respect that and allow her to get the support she needs," said Superintendent Ayers.

