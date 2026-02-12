Driver dies in one-vehicle crash in Hill County

GREAT FALLS — A 65-year old man from Rudyard died in a one-vehicle crash in Hill County on February 6, 2026.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 5:35 p.m. along US Highway 2 at mile marker 351 near the town of Gildford.

The MHP crash report says the man - who was the only occupant of the Ford Explorer - was heading west when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.

The man over-correced and as the vehicle re-entered the road, it rolled.

The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the rollover crash.

No other details have been released.