Driver dies in one-vehicle crash in Hill County

GREAT FALLS — A 65-year old man from Rudyard died in a one-vehicle crash in Hill County on February 6, 2026.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 5:35 p.m. along US Highway 2 at mile marker 351 near the town of Gildford.
The MHP crash report says the man - who was the only occupant of the Ford Explorer - was heading west when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.
The man over-correced and as the vehicle re-entered the road, it rolled.
The man died at the scene; his name has not been released.
According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the rollover crash.
No other details have been released.