Driver dies in Granite County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 37-year-old woman from Hall died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, December 8, 2025, in Granite County.

The crash happened just before 8:45 p.m. along Montana Highway 1 just outside of Hall.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman - whose name has not been released - was northbound in a Ford Focus near mile marker 58.

While negotiating a left-hand curve, the car went off the road to the right. The driver over-corrected to the left, and then again to the right. The tires "tripped" the car, causing it to roll and crash through a fence.

The woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP says that drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the road was dry.