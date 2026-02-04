Driver dies in a rollover crash in Liberty County

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a one-vehicle crash in Liberty County on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

It happened just before 9 p.m. along State Highway 224 north of the town of Joplin.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 63-year old man from Chester was northbound in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, and the driver over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to re-enter the road and into the ditch on the left side of the road.

The vehicle "tripped" and rolled several times.

The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the vehicle by the impact.

He died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The MHP crash report says that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but that excessive speed may have been a factor.