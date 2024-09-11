Dog Hiking Safety – what to know before hitting the trail

GREAT FALLS — As the fall hiking season draws to a close, many outdoor enthusiasts are taking advantage of the final days to hit the trails with their dogs. It’s important to be prepared for unexpected encounters in Montana - just a few months ago, a young woman in Bozeman tragically lost her dog to a mountain lion, a sobering reminder of the risks that come with hiking in nature.

Dog Hiking Safety – What You Need to Know Before Hitting the Trail

Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a casual walker, keeping your dog safe on the trail requires a bit of preparation. Here are some essential tips to make sure both you and your furry friend enjoy a safe outdoor adventure.

1. Choose a Trail That Matches Your Dog’s Fitness Level

Not all dogs are built for rugged terrain, so it’s crucial to pick a trail that suits your pet’s age, breed, and endurance. For instance, older dogs or smaller breeds may struggle with steep inclines or rough paths. Look for trails that offer shaded areas and access to water, especially on warmer days.

2. Be Mindful of the Heat

Heat can be dangerous for dogs, as they don’t cool down as quickly as humans. Unlike us, dogs can’t sweat to regulate their body temperature. Plan your hikes early in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

And, of course, don’t forget to bring plenty of water. A collapsible water bowl is a handy item to have on hand.

For example, I keep a small collapsible cup just for my dog, Flynn, who knows exactly what to do when it's time to hydrate!

3. Keep Your Dog Leashed

Even the most well-behaved dog can get distracted by wildlife or other hikers. Keeping your dog on a leash is one of the best ways to ensure their safety.

Shock-absorbing leashes can reduce strain on both your dog's neck and your own joints.

If your dog is prone to wandering, consider investing in a GPS tracker for added peace of mind.

Some trackers even come with features like flashing lights or loud sounds to help you locate your pet if they stray too far.

4. Check for Ticks and Use Flea Prevention

After a hike, especially one through wooded areas or high grass, it’s important to check your dog for ticks.

Flea and tick prevention treatments are a smart precaution to take before your outdoor adventure.

This simple step can protect your dog from potential diseases spread by these parasites.

By following these easy safety tips, you can make sure that your hikes this fall are safe and enjoyable for both you and your dog. With a little preparation, you can explore the trails and create lasting memories with your four-legged companion, all while staying safe in the great outdoors.