Does Montana have the 'best dive bar in the country'?

The Bobcats may be out of the college basketball championship, but a Three Forks bar is still part of March Madness. For seven years, Angie and Eric Raube have owned the Plaza Bar and Casino in Three Forks.

“There’s a lot of history in this little bar,” said Eric Raube. “This is a strong little community and we’re kind of a locals joint.”

Pool, karaoke, darts, good drinks, and good times is what draws folks to the dive bar.

This week, they might just prove to be the best dive bar in the country.

The contest is called March Dive-ness. Mimicking the NCAA basketball tournament, 128 bars from across the country have been nominated. Among these bars is the Plaza Bar and Casino.

On March 22, the games begin.

“You just like our name on the Facebook page to vote for us and it goes on for 24 hours,” said Angie.

The bar with the most likes wins. And even though the stakes are high, Angie and Eric say they aren’t too worried about it—either way, they’re in good company at the Plaza Bar.

“We get an influx of tourism, but it’s the regulars who keep the light on and keep us going,” said Eric.

You can find out more about the competition at the Dive Bar Road Trip Facebook page.

To jump directly to the post where you can vote for the Plaza Bar, click this link.

The Bunkhouse Bar in Toston is also representing Montana in the March Dive-Ness Tournament; click here to vote for it. The Bunkhouse Bar ranked in the Top 10 last year.