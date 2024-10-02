Disability rights group advocates for a 'Week Without Driving'

HELENA — This week, Disability Rights Montana is asking Montanans to park their cars, put down their keys, and experience life for those who cannot drive.

"People who can drive are able to leave their homes, get where they need to go and leave when they want to leave. Non-drivers don't have most of those conveniences. They're typically going to be on someone else's schedule. They're spending social capital to ask for favors or spending their actual capital - money – for Uber or public transportation if it's not free to them," said Kona Franks-Ongoy, director of communications for Disability Rights Montana.

Disability Rights Montana says the "Week Without Driving" challenge will give participants "a deeper understanding of the importance of accessible and inclusive transportation options."

People do not drive for various reasons, including illness, age, or disability.

Franks-Ongoy said, "I think that awareness campaigns like this can get easily green-washed and to say it's about people who don't like cars. The reality is we are just trying to get people to move at a pace together as opposed to moving at an individual pace."

Ubers are scarce in Helena, and the City of Helena's Capital Transit must be scheduled one day before the ride or availability may be limited.

"It's difficult to be spontaneous. It's difficult to live a typical life as people around you drive," said Franks-Ongoy.

Disability Rights Montana received numerous quotes from their clients about not being able to drive.

Eileen from northwest Montana said, "Doctors and specialists are 90 miles away. I have to save for months to afford the travel costs and have delayed cancer care because of it."

"All of these policies are set by people who have no idea what we experience and the challenges we face with transportation," said Jerri from Billings.

Franks-Ongoy said, "We believe that transportation and having a more robust and diverse way to move about a community is a core feature of positive community evolution."

You can commit to one week of no driving online here and share your pledge on social media with the hashtag #WeekWithoutDrivingMT and by tagging @DisabilityRightsMT on Instagram and Facebook.