HELENA — Even with a strong labor market, some Montanans still need help navigating unemployment. The state’s unemployment rate was approximately 3.4 percent in late 2025, still lower than the national average and among the lowest in the country. However, when people do need help, getting answers quickly can make a significant difference.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video here:

Montana agency unveils chatbot to help with unemployment questions

That’s where a new tool comes in. “We are wanting to provide more information to our claimants in an easy and accessible way,” Michell Hauer, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry unemployment insurance division administrator, shared. “In this digital age, the more you can give people the opportunity for people to self-serve, the greater success you have.”

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (link) recently launched “Larkie,” a chatbot designed to answer unemployment insurance questions instantly.

After just a few weeks, it’s already handling between 60 and 100 conversations a day—including nights and weekends.

“It is going to be and is a very effective tool to get folks the answers they need at any time of the day,” Bryan Bird, the manager of Job Service Helena, said.

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DLI says most users are getting answers in just one or two messages, and during high call volume days, Larkie is helping reduce pressure on phone lines—freeing up staff to handle more complex cases.

“We can average anywhere up to 500 phone calls a day, and so when we have Larkie handling 60 to 100 interactions in a day, we are actually able to serve an additional population because we are able to have that available to the public,” Hauer said.

For people already dealing with job loss, that speed matters. The department says the goal is simple—make sure people can get help when they need it most.

“With the chatbot, one of the things we helped create in there were that some questions will lead to coming back to job service because we can help you get to your next career,” Bird shared.

With Montana’s workforce continuing to grow and evolve, tools like this could become a bigger part of how the state delivers services.

The Department of Labor and Industry says Larkie is available now on its website, and they’re encouraging anyone with unemployment questions to give it a try—especially outside normal business hours. But as it is in its early stages, DLI says if errors arise, they will work to address them quickly.

