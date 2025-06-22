At the Dearborn Fire Service's annual open house, neighbors are getting a first hand look at the people and tools that help keep their community safe.

The event featured fire safety presentations, fire truck and mercy flight tours, a bear aware presentation by Montana FWP, and demonstrations of brand new rescue equipment.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Dearborn Fire Service hosts open house to attract volunteers

Steven Rockwell, the Fire Chief for the Dearborn Fire Department, says, “We get called out for medical emergencies or fires, and this actually gives us an opportunity to meet people and talk to them in a different type of setting.”

But beyond the burgers and fire trucks, this event serves a deeper purpose: showing people what volunteering with the fire service looks like, something they hope will make it easier for neighbors to get involved in.

Rockwell explains, “We're a very small department. We're running with seven volunteers right now, and like many other departments in Montana, we need a lot of help.”

With more than 700 structures to cover across rugged terrain and stretches of busy highway, response times can make all the difference. More volunteers mean faster help in emergencies.

The open house was seemingly successful in its mission. Rockwell says, “This year we have a lot of interest, which is great. So far, we have three people that are interested. We're hoping that we can take them through the training and get them to where we can actually use them, and they'll be able to respond to our emergencies.”

For some new faces in town, like Aaron Selvick, the open house was a welcome invitation. He says, “We've been here for about three weeks, and my dad told me that there was an event going on literally across the street from where we're at, and it was at the fire department. And I’m looking for work right now, coming here, I wanted to meet some people, get involved with the community.”

With past experience as a lifeguard and CPR certification, he’s now considering joining the department, saying, “I've always been interested in the police department and fire department, and already having a CPR certification under my belt coming here, this was just maybe a foot in the door for a possible career in the future.”

In Dearborn, Wolf Creek, and other rural parts of Montana, keeping fire stations staffed is an ongoing challenge. But sometimes, all it takes is a hot dog, a handshake, and a conversation to spark the next generation of responders.

