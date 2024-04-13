Deadly crash reported in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — At least one person has died after a semi truck reportedly crashed and burned in Gallatin County on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The crash happened along US Highway 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone at about 6 a.m.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said a semi truck caught fire, and the semi's trailer is in the river.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone other than the driver was in the truck.



The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating to determine the cause of the incident.

The identity of person who died has not yet been released.

The crash has resulted in the closure of the bridge over the Gallatin River until further notice; drivers may use US Highway 297 as an alternate route.

We will update you if we get more information.