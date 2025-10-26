Deadly crash reported in Chouteau County

(UPDATE) The crash involved a Chevrolet with two occupants - a 23-year old woman from Great Falls was driving, and a 31-year old woman from Harlem was the passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The second vehicle was a GMC Sierra driven by a 22-year old woman from Iowa; she, too, was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report says the Chevrolet was northbound on US Highway 87, and the GMC was southbound.

One of the vehicles for some reason went off the right side of the road, over-corrected, went back on the road at an angle, and collided with the other vehicle.

The passenger in the Chevrolet died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The two drivers were taken to Northern Montana Health Care in Havre; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP report says that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have been.



(1st REPORT) At least one person died in a vehicle crash in Chouteau County on Friday, October 24, 2025.

It happened near mile marker 83 along US Highway 87, about four miles north of Big Sandy.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 2:15 p.m.

A witness says that there were three ambulances at the scene; two that headed toward Havre and one toward Great Falls.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Montana Department of Transportation says traffic is still being detoured around the crash site.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.