DEA Rocky Mountain region announces 2025 drug seizures

GREAT FALLS — The Drug Enforcement Administration - Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) announced record amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine seizures in 2025.

The agency said in a news release that approximately 8,729,000 fentanyl pills were seized in the region – comprised of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana – along with more than 3,100 pounds of meth.

DEA Rocky Mountain region announces 2025 seizures

“These numbers are absolutely staggering. Colorado saw a 76% increase in pill seizures year-over-year. Utah pill seizures doubled. This should not only be a wake-up call, but a jolt to every citizen in our four-state region,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “DEA’s priorities continue to be enforcing our country’s drug laws, keeping the public safe, and a Fentanyl Free America. The work of our men and women has taken millions of potentially fatal doses of fentanyl out of our region.”

Nationwide in 2025, the DEA seized approximately 47 million pills.

2025 saw two record-setting events in Colorado: the state’s largest methamphetamine bust in April (733 lbs.) and the largest one-time fentanyl pill seizure in November (1.7 million).

“DEA remains committed to targeting the drug cartels who operate within our four states, and we will continue to dismantle the networks responsible for poisoning and killing people in our communities,” Olesky added.

The following is an approximate breakdown of RMFD seizures in 2025. Totals from 2024 are also listed in parentheses:

Colorado

Fentanyl Pills Seized: 6,700,000 (2024: 3,800,000)

Methamphetamine: 2,202 lbs. (1,523 lbs.)

Cocaine: 140 kg (168 kg)

Utah

Fentanyl Pills Seized: 2,000,000 (2024: 1,000,000)

Methamphetamine: 637 lbs. (928 lbs.)

Cocaine: 79 kg (10 kg)

Montana

Fentanyl Pills Seized: 24,000 (2024: 72,600)

Methamphetamine: 168 lbs. (123 lbs.)

Cocaine: 3 kg (8 kg)

Wyoming

Fentanyl Pills Seized: 5,000 (2024: 1,375)

Methamphetamine: 40 lbs. (53 lbs.)

Cocaine: 7 kg (18 kg)