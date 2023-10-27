Dayspring Restoration 'restores kindness' with Helena Food Share

HELENA — For its third year, Fleet Response dedicated the month of October to spreading kindness, and this week, Dayspring Reconstruction employees had their turn to tackle the initiative.

“Every branch will do some sort of act of kindness and we are doing Helena Food Share,” said Booker Perkins Dayspring Restoration Mitigation Technician.

The group of six formed an assembly line to make Kid Packs full of 13 different nutritious, high-calorie snacks; like jerky, yogurt, veggie chips, and fruit snacks.

Helena Food Share Provides 1,300 Kid Packs each week to schools around Helena, East Helena, Boulder and Basin.

Dayspring Restoration employees were able to make half of Helena Food shares weekly packs Friday morning.

“We believe acts of kindness are contagious, and by sharing acts of kindness that are more important to our team, we hope to inspire others to pay it forward in ways that are meaningful to them,” Dayspring Restoration said in a statement.

To finish out their week, Dayspring Restoration helped Habitat for Humanity with an exterior build.

