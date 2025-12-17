Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Damaging wind rips through Montana

Joey Biancone
HELENA — Damaging wind ripped through Western and Central Montana on Wednesday, knocking over powerlines, toppling trees and causing property damage.

Viewers sent in these pictures in the Helena area.

Wind destroys fence by
Large branch falls in Helena
Barn damaged by wind

Schools across Montana canceled school and held early releases out of an abundance of caution, including the Helena school district.

Damage to several schools across western Montana has been reported, including the roof blowing off Jefferson School in Missoula.

Montana Highway Patrol has reported numerous overturned trailers and other road hazards caused by the wind.

