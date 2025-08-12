Critically-injured hiker rescued in Phillips County

Near Zortman, a coordinated rescue saved the life of a seriously injured hiker near Old Scraggy Mountain on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Around 4 p.m., the Phillips County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting that a member of a hiking party had fallen down a sheer rock face near the peak.

Hiker saved in Phillips County after treacherous search and rescue operation

Spotty cell service made it difficult to locate the hiker, and rescuers searched for nearly three hours before discovering the hiker in a rock chute.

"We realized that the only way this subject was making it off the mountain was by a helicopter hoist," stated Phillips County Undersheriff Jordan Arthur.

The 189th Helicopter Crew of the Montana Army National Guard, Deputy Harris, several volunteer fire departments, and other organizations also contributed to the rescue effort. Arthur stated that the operation benefited from excellent communication.

"That location is really problematic in terms of both cell and radio service. So it was one of the issues we had to face. But, as far as incident command and everything, everybody was on the same page," Arthur said.

The successful rescue can be attributed to two key factors: Deputy Harris's on-site medical care, which stabilized the patient for several hours, and the availability and promptness of the helicopters.

"Without that helicopter, I don't know what we would have done until morning," Arthur told me. "And with severe trauma like that, I don't know if the patient would have made it through the night."

Because of the quick and collaborative response, the hiker not only made it through the night but was evacuated to safety and is expected to survive.



