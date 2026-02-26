Concrete companies thriving amid warm winter

HELENA — While some people still wait for more snow to fall, folks in the concrete business couldn't be happier.

Capital Concrete owner Paul Chatriand says it's substantially easier to do business this winter on all fronts, from less energy use, easier time mixing, materials not being frozen, more jobs scheduled, all of it.

“Business has been phenomenal,” Chatriand exclaimed. “We are currently 135% above basically last year, which was average.”

Concrete is made of four ingredients - sand, gravel, water, and cement. Right now, it takes about 10 minutes for materials to be mixed together, but when it’s below 20 degrees, it’s more difficult for the equipment to operate, taking closer to 15 or 20 minutes, which might not seem like much, but it adds up.

“It's a completely different ballgame, it’s night and day different,” Chatriand said. “Production suffers by 30, 35%.”

Below zero degrees, the plant can't operate, with the ideal operating temperature range set between 20 to 25 degrees.

This winter, they haven’t had issues. Customers have jumped on the opportunity, with contractors less reluctant to take on jobs.

Chatriand provides an example of a job set for last November, originally being concerned.

“Their original schedule had us pulling slab in November,” Chattriand said. “I remember thinking, this is gonna be horrible, that's very much winter time there.”

The job got pushed back to December, which he says is normally one of the worst months for operations. But not this year.

“It was a complete non-event; it was like making concrete on the fourth of July.”

Chatriand says another notable difference this winter is that payroll expenses are up about 40%, with more employees being able to work.

The employees appreciate how the weather makes it easier for them to do their jobs.

“The road conditions being a lot better, so that's probably the best part, and it's not that much fun sliding sideways on the ice,” said truck driver Doug High. “Most days, it makes it much easier. Some days it's a little bit muddy, but most days it's a lot easier.”

Chatriand says they’re still prepared for winter to return to normal, but speaking with customers, people are ready to start the spring rush ahead of schedule.