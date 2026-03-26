For the last six weeks, Helena Regional Airport TSA workers have continued serving airline passengers during the government shutdown, all without pay. Support is taking off, with community members doing their part, one small step at a time.

“You know, they're part of our airport family, if you will,” said Helena Regional Airport director Jeff Wadekamper.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

Community supports unpaid TSA workers in Helena with food donations

While other airports around the nation have seen long security lines and TSA workers leaving their posts, Helena’s 16 TSA workers have stayed true to the mission.

Wadekamper says he appreciates Helena’s employees and their attitude while facing uncertain times.

“They're happy, they're positive, they're doing a great job talking to folks, and doing everything they need to do,” Wadekamper said. “If you didn't know there was a shutdown by just talking to them, you would never notice anything any different.”

Wadekamper isn’t the only one who’s taken notice. Online conversations have raised awareness in the community, with many people stepping up to offer help wherever they can.

“It was upsetting,” said Helena resident Connor Mcsweeney. “I mean, the thought of people clocking in for a full shift, and then clocking out, being no closer to filling their pantry with food.”

Mcsweeney helped spread the word on Facebook and created a “Meal Train”, organizing a calendar for food drop-offs at the airport.

Working together with Wadekamper, a drop-off table is stationed just outside of TSA for food. Gift cards strictly under $20 can also be dropped off at the administration office.

So far, the community has shown up, with representatives from Safeway, iFlyBigSky, and many others stopping by to drop off goods.

“A lot of them walked off the jobs, and these guys are here,” said Safeway store director Eric Dowell. “They're working, these guys and gals are here working, doing a good job.”

Dowell says they are working to set up a drop-off location at their store, with items to be transported later.

Evan Charney, MTN News Mcsweeney dropping off food

According to Mcsweeney, almost a week's worth of food for each worker has been donated so far, with more on the way. Mcsweeney also went around town to restaurants, asking owners what they were willing to donate, with many saying they’re eager to help cater when needed.

“It's just so heartwarming to see like everybody, when asked, they do that Montana value thing and they show up,” Mcsweeney exclaimed.

More information on how and where to give, as well as donation restrictions, can be found here.

