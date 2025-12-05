Community-powered 'Fergus Free Fridge' steps up in Lewistown

The Fergus Free Fridge in Lewistown is offering no-barrier access to groceries and essentials during a time of heightened need. Nolee Anderson-Hendren, a spokesperson for the Fergus Free Fridge, says the project is “a pop-up community support pantry” stocked with staples, toiletries, produce, and fresh and frozen meat, “pretty much anything that you would find in a basic kitchen or grocery store.”

The fridge launched in early November after the federal shutdown paused SNAP benefits. Anderson-Hendren says a group of friends quickly organized the effort to “bridge the need” between community resources and what existing organizations could provide, especially during the holidays. They opened the first week of November and have already served over 300 people.

Shoppers aren’t required to meet any qualifications. “We don’t really care if you have a job or how much money you make,” she says. “If you are interested in helping yourself to come in and receive food then you are welcome to be there.” The only question they ask is how many people each shopper is feeding.

Everything on the shelves comes from local support. Anderson-Hendren says donations include cash, food drives, individual drop-offs, and partnerships with businesses. Central Feed provides brown bag lunches, several ranches donate eggs, and Town & Country Foods has given both a shopping credit and ongoing food-drive support. “They’ve been the best partner ever,” she says.

She notes the fridge doesn’t replace the local food bank, it complements it. “We can supply support to people who may not be able to jump all the hoops”, she says, and they hope to take pressure off the food bank during a high-demand season.

The Fergus Free Fridge operates Wednesdays and Sundays through December, and Anderson-Hendren says they hope a permanent organization will eventually take it on. Anyone interested in helping can reach out to the Central Montana Resource Council, the project’s parent nonprofit.

