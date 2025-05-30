City of Helena urges people to observe trail etiquette

HELENA — As spring begins to yield to summer, the City of Helena is kindly asking people to stay on trail, whether hiking, biking, or taking the dog for a walk.

As Helena area trails start to get busy with hikers and bikers, it's important to stay on trail

"We were getting a lot of trail braiding, which is social trails where people are cutting the switchbacks. And this causes a fair amount of resource damage. If you can imagine an area that just has a spaghetti bowl of trails going all over the place — it's not going to be very pretty. Part of our job is to protect the resource," says Tyler Wock, Assistant Manager, City of Helena's Open Lands Department.

Mountain bikers and hikers alike can agree on one thing: preservation of the Montana wilderness is of the utmost importance.

Shred MT Shuttles provides rides to people from downtown to the trails.

City of Helena urges everyone to observe trail etiquette

"We think keeping people on trail is super important. It keeps high-traffic areas low impact - where you can continue to use these public lands," says Bob Horne of Shred MT.

The message from the city is simple —- everyone using the trails is encouraged to be thoughtful of others out there.