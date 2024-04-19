City of Havre has issued a Boil Water Advisory

GREAT FALLS — The City of Havre issued a Boil Water Advisory on Friday, April 19, 2024, for residents who use the public water system.

Several weeks ago, Havre Public Works said: "There is no reason to boil water and the information provided is of a precautionary nature. We are monitoring the situation closely and will update residents if/when the situation changes.""

On Friday, the agency issued the Boil Water Advisory after coordinating with the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Service and the Hill County Health Department.

The Hill County Health Department and Havre Public Works said the presence of pathogens that could cause illness may be present in the water due to "inconsistent treatment during the months of February and March 2024."

The agency said in the news release: "Individuals recently sicked with giardiases have been reported to public health officials. Giardiasis is a diarrheal disease caused by a waterborne parasite. Investigation of these illnesses by public health officials determined that the illnesses may be associated with the City of Havre water supply."

They recommend that all residents and animals use only boiled water or bottled water until further notice.

The boil advisory states that people should not drink the water unless it has been boiled first. Boiled or bottled water is advised to be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or food preparation until further notice.

The use of boiled or bottled water is not necessary for laundry, showering, and/or household cleaning, according to the Hill County Health Department.

If you have questions, contact the Health Department at hchd@hillcounty.us.

You can also call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.