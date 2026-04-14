Circus returns to Butte - no elephants this time after 2024 escape

BUTTE - It was two years ago this month that Butte experienced a very unusual traffic jam - Viola the elephant got national attention when she briefly escaped from her handlers at a circus at the Butte Civic Center and ran down Harrison Avenue.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO: elephant on the loose in Butte

Now that circus is returning to Butte, but Viola and other elephants will not.

“They are not going to be bringing any exotic animal acts to the civic center this year. There will be some animal acts like dogs and stuff, but no exotic animal acts will be at the circus this year,” Butte Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin said.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, recently announced it would protest the Jordan World Circus show in Butte on April 14th. PETA alleges circus elephants undergo cruel conditions, and it’s not a surprise Viola would try to flee.

"She’s 56 years old, and she’s been showing signs of arthritis, so, you know, under those conditions, it’s little wonder Viola is willing to try anything to be free,” PETA Representative Debbie Metzler said.

John Emeigh reports - watch the video:

Jordan World Circus returns to Butte without elephants two years after Viola escaped down Harrison Avenue

Jody Jordan of the Jordan World Circus told KXLF they don’t have elephants for this circus, because the company that owns the elephants has them contracted out for other circuses. Civic Center management said they’ve been getting many harassing emails and calls from PETA.

“They overloaded our phone system, our answering machine, so everybody should know that there’s no need for PETA to show up, because there’s not any exotic animal acts going to happen here on Tuesday,” Melvin said.

Jordan World Circus will also have upcoming shows in Great Falls, Helena, and Bozeman.