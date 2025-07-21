Chouteau County Fine Arts Council paints murals in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — The Chouteau County Fine Arts Council is beautifying the city of Fort Benton, one mural at a time.

Fort Benton highschooler Lucia is dedicated to serving her community.

Lucia said, “I have about 133 hours of community service.”

If that wasn’t enough, she recently added “art club” to her schedule, despite not considering herself much of an artist.

Lucia said, “I am not a painter, not a drawer. I am not as creative as other people are.”

Now, Lucia is spending her free time enhancing the streets of Fort Benton.

Lucia said, “Getting to add a little new color to it is awesome.”

The CCFAC does one mural project every year. This year’s was painted on the back of the Golden Age Center. However, when the Hagen Block reached out asking for a mural, they could not say no.

President/Founder of the CCFAC Juli Robertson said, “We have leftover art club paint that is going to die this year. So instead of letting it go to waste, I told the kids, you get first dibs on selfie spots.”

The group decided to paint “Sesame Street” characters.

Robertson said, “Who doesn't love Sesame Street?”

Robertson guides the artists as they work.

Robertson said, “I firmly believe and teach that anybody can do art. I really follow that Bob Ross principle.”

So, she spends her summer days with her students.

Robertson said, “It is so vital for these kids to have any kind of art in their hands.”

The CCFAC also provides a yearly scholarship, aging senior programs, and sponsors the school’s art club.

Robertson said, “The main reason is for, like, the kids is to get them a sense of community pride, involvement. You know, really showcase our town because these kids are amazing. And sometimes kids don't get the best rap of being upstanding citizens.”

It is what draws go-getters like Lucia to the art club.

Lucia said, “I have the free time and I would rather spend it improving the community and improving my art skills than just sitting at home.”

You can find the Chouteau County Fine Arts Council on Facebook and Instagram, or email them at Choco.finearts@gmail.com.

