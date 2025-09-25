GREAT FALLS — Choteau Public Schools (CPS) has implemented tighter security protocols after an incident involving a student last week. In a news release on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, CPS said that the student involved in the incident is "not on campus and will not return while the investigation and school processes are underway."

Choteau Public Schools implements tighter security measures

Officials confirmed that threats made by a student prompted the investigation. The incident reportedly happened last Wednesday, but parents say they did not receive notification until Friday evening, shortly before a scheduled school event. Some say the timing of communication has been frustrating.

One concerned parent told MTN News: “Finding out that it happened Wednesday, it’s really irritating and frustrating as a parent to know that they didn’t give you an email until Friday. I just feel like there’s no transparency to the parents. There’s no communication to us on what’s going on.”

The parent added that much of what families learned came from their students, rather than directly from school officials, and suggested the district hold a public meeting to update parents.

Superintendent of Choteau Public Schools Matthew Cornelius told MTN that the decision to delay notification was made under guidance from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

He emphasized that the district is confident in the safety of students on school grounds.

Here are the security measures that have been implemented:

Secured facilities: tightened exterior door protocols and locking procedures in all buildings.



Staffed entry/exit points: adults are posted at all entries and exits during arrival, dismissal, and transitions.



Law-enforcement presence: coordinated oversight during the school day and at all school events.



Professional security: an external security firm is monitoring access to school grounds.



Operational adjustments to reduce off-campus movement: on-campus lunch and other temporary changes that limit community travel during the school day.



Campus-based activities: events that typically occur off-site (e.g., window-decorating in town) have been shifted to school windows and spaces.



Staff readiness: all staff have reviewed emergency procedures and reporting protocols.

The school noted that because the student is a minor, they are "legally and ethically required" to protect student privacy and the integrity of the investigation, but said that they will share updates when they are able.

The news release closes by saying: "Please help us keep schools safe by following visitor check-in procedures, keeping exterior doors closed, and reporting any safety concerns immediately to a school administrator or law enforcement."

We are working to get details about the incident and the investigation, and will post an update when we get more information.